Filed under: 7/15 Game Thread: Guardians at Rangers By Matt Lyons@mattrly Jul 15, 2023, 3:50pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 7/15 Game Thread: Guardians at Rangers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images LET'S GO GUARDS! More From Covering the Corner Bullpen implodes as Guardians blow 4-0 lead in blowout loss to Rangers 7/14 Game Thread: Guardians at Rangers 9 goals for the Guardians in the second half of 2023 Will the Guardians pull off a trade deadline blockbuster? The Guardians got bad at baserunning Guardians’ 2023 organizational All-Stars Loading comments...
Loading comments...