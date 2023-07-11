MLB Draft 2023: Day 3 Open Thread

The 2023 MLB Draft concludes today with rounds 11 through 20. The Guardians will start with overall pick No. 338 in round 11, then finish the day with pick No. 608 in round 20.

Day 2 started with a contact king C.J. Kayfus out of the University of Miami, and concluded with husky left-handed pitcher Matt Wilkinson out of Central Arizona College. Wilkinson joined the other eight picks as college players who should be able to contribute and move quickly through the Guardians system.