MLB Draft 2023: Day 2 Open Thread

The 2023 MLB Draft resumes today with rounds three through 10 starting at 2 p.m. ET. Catch the stream live on MLB.com and stick around here to discuss Guardians picks as they happen.

Cleveland focused on a pair of high-upside prep prospects with their first two picks yesterday, with C Ralphy Velazquez in round one (No. 23 overall), LHP Alex Clemmey in round two (58), and then going for veteran experience with college senior RHP Andrew Walters in the compensatory round (62).

We’ll find out today who they take with their next eight picks.