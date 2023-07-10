DeLauter smashes three doubles, is perfect at the plate in Lake County loss

Columbus Clippers 6, Nashville Sounds 7 (F/8)

Box Score · Clippers fall to 39-46

Columbus had plenty of hits on Sunday, but couldn’t string enough of them together.

Micah Pries and Jhonkensy Noel both led the way for the Clippers by going 2-4 with each hitting a home run, although Noel’s was of the three-run variety. Pries also doubled.

Zack Collins also had a multi-hit effort, going 2-3 with a double and a walk.

Brayan Rocchio also reached base safely three times, going 1-3 with a pair of walks and both Sandy Leon and Chris Roller both went 1-3 with a walk.

Starting pitcher Logan Allen had a rough outing, allowing five runs on six hits in 3.0 innings with two walks and two strikeouts. Hunter Gaddis gave up two runs in 3.0 innings of piggy-back long relief to take the tough-luck loss.

The game ended early after the top of the eighth inning due to rain.

Akron RubberDucks 5, Harrisburg Senators 1

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 42-39

A rehabbing Peyton Battenfield had a strong start, allowing one run on three hits in 4.2 innings. Tommy Mace finished off the game with 4.0 solid shutout innings of piggyback relief, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four. Mace has now thrown 10 consecutive scoreless innings at Double-A.

Offensively, Petey Halpin had himself a day, going 2-5 with his fourth home run of the season.

That ball wants a drink! Petey Halpin launches a solo shot into the Cutwater Spirits Tiki Terrace!!



BOT 6: Akron 5 | Harrisburg 1

Korey Holland went 2-3 with a double and a walk, Aaron Bracho went 2-4 and Juan Brito walked twice as other offensive standouts for Akron.

Lake County Captains 4, Lansing Lugnuts 5

Box Score · Captains fall to 36-44

Top Guardians 2022 draft pick Chase DeLauter did everything he could to hep will the Captains to a victory, but it wasn’t enough. DeLauter went 4-4 at the plate with a whopping three doubles and a stolen base, which raised his OPS at Lake County to a ridiculous 1.250.

4⃣ hits, 3⃣ of them doubles. Chase DeLauter had himself a day for the @LCCaptains.



The No. 6 @CleGuardians prospect has a 1.250 OPS in 8 High-A games: pic.twitter.com/6ik1Q86ZM4 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 10, 2023

DeLauter only accounted for one run, however, as no one got on base in front of him and he only came around to score one time.

Ethan Hankins opened the game with a scoreless inning in his return from the injured list. Piggy-back partner Parker Messick then allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks in 5.0 innings to take the loss.