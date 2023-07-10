Guardians start draft with two high-ceiling high school prospects

Here’s to a great week!

Royals 4, Guardians 1

Box Score | CTC Recap | Game Thread

Shane Bieber allowed four earned through 6 1⁄ 3 and the Guardians bats struggled against soft-tossing Ryan Yarbrough. That’s not a recipe for success. With the loss, Cleveland falls to 45-45 on the season.

Guardians News

Guardians set rotation for second half | cleveland.com

Aaron Civale will get the first start of the second half. Curiously, Shane Bieber won’t start until the fourth game after the break.

Guardians pick trio on day one | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

The Guardians made their first-round selection of the 2023 MLB Draft, selecting 18-year-old catcher/first baseman Ralphy Velazquez out of Huntington Beach (Calif.) High School with the 23rd overall pick in Round 1 on Sunday night. Velazquez is currently committed to Arizona State University. Cleveland also tabbed high school left-hander Alex Clemmey with the 58th pick in Round 2 and right-hander Andrew Walters from the University of Miami (Fla.) with the 62nd pick in Competitive Balance Round B. “We’re super excited to be able to add Ralphy, Alex and Andrew,” Guardians vice president of scouting Paul Gillispie said. “We’re super excited about these three.”

The moment Ralphy Velazquez was selected by the Cleveland Guardians! #PGDraft pic.twitter.com/Y1gQ7IA7o6 — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) July 10, 2023

Around the League