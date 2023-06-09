José Ramírez explodes for three home runs against Red Sox

Hey guys, I think José is back.
Guardians 10, Red Sox 3
Ramírez stole the spotlight on Thursday, hitting three home runs in the first six innings of the Guardians’ 10-3 victory over the Red Sox at Progressive Field. It marked his first career three-homer game and the first for Cleveland since Edwin Encarnación did so on May 2, 2018, against the Rangers.
Today’s baseball: vs. Astros (LHP Logan Allen vs. RHP Cristian Javier)
Around the league
- The A’s move to Las Vegas isn’t finalized yet.
- Spending money works sometimes, as it turns out.
- Luis Arraez has a shot at batting .400.
- Jose Abreu’s season keeps getting worse.
- Even bad Mike Trout is still good.
- The Mariners signed Didi Gregorius to a minor-league deal.
