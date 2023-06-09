 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

José Ramírez explodes for three home runs against Red Sox

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Friday, June 9, 2023

By Matt Lyons
/ new
Boston Red Sox v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Hey guys, I think José is back.

Guardians 10, Red Sox 3

Box Score | Game Thread | MLB Recap

Ramírez stole the spotlight on Thursday, hitting three home runs in the first six innings of the Guardians’ 10-3 victory over the Red Sox at Progressive Field. It marked his first career three-homer game and the first for Cleveland since Edwin Encarnación did so on May 2, 2018, against the Rangers.

Today’s baseball: vs. Astros (LHP Logan Allen vs. RHP Cristian Javier)

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...