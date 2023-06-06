Shane Bieber on the mound to start Boston series

Happy Bieber Day!
Cleveland Guardians news
Yeah, the Guardians should trade Shane Bieber | Away Back Gone
Agree?
How many runs?! Rookie-ball Guardians open season with 28-run barrage | MLB
The Dominican Summer League started yesterday, and the Guardians’ team dropped 28 runs on their opponent. Top international signing Welbyn Francisca had five hits in the blowout, including a home run and a triple.
Who owns the most important spot in Guardians’ lineup? Psst, it’s not Jose Ramirez | Cleveland
Is it Mike Zunino? I bet it’s Mike Zunino.
The Guardians have been given a gift by the AL Central in the form of a second chance | Akron Beacon Journal
Three cheers for the worst division in baseball! The Guardians’ plan of “get into the postseason and see what happens” is a lot easier when they could probably take the division with 85 wins.
Around the league
- Alek Manoah’s awful sophomore season continued.
- Jacob deGrom was moved to the 60-day injured list.
- Luis Arraez just keeps hitting.
- Mike Soroka’s comeback cut short as he was sent back to Triple-A.
Loading comments...