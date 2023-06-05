Triston McKenzie’s return beyond encouraging for Guardians

Here’s to a great week!

Triston McKenzie was excellent and the bullpen held on for another road win over the Twinkies. With the victory, Cleveland improved to 27-32 on the season.

McKenzie in midseason form in ‘23 debut | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

When a pitcher is making his first appearance after a long stint on the injured list, his team is simply looking for a sign that shows he’s trending in the right direction. But Triston McKenzie decided to prove that he’s already in midseason form in his 2023 debut on Sunday afternoon.

McKenzie cruised in Cleveland’s 2-1 win over the Twins at Target Field, giving up just one hit and one walk with 10 strikeouts in five scoreless innings after missing the first 58 games of the regular season with a teres major muscle strain. It marked his seventh career double-digit strikeout outing — a not-so-subtle reminder of just how dominant he can be.

“I thought that was more than you could expect,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “I mean, he worked so hard and he was diligent in everything. But then you get into a Major League game, and it’s different. … But to see him come out, use all of his pitches, have his fastball have some life through the zone — that flew past encouraging.”