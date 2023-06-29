Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 6/29 Game Thread: Guardians at Royals By Matt Lyons@mattrly Jun 29, 2023, 1:55pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 6/29 Game Thread: Guardians at Royals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images Zack Greinke heads to the mound for the series finale vs. the Guardians.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/avh8zTRofc— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 29, 2023 More From Covering the Corner Jhonkensy Noel grand slam propels Clippers to 10th inning victory N&N: Bo Naylor’s first-career home run helps bury Royals 6/28 Game Thread: Guardians at Royals What’s going on with Steven Kwan? Will Brennan puts hapless Guardians offense on his back, in support of Gavin Williams 6/27 Game Thread: Guardians at Royals Loading comments...
Loading comments...