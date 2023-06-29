 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bo Naylor’s first-career home run helps bury Royals

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Thursday, June 29, 2023

By Matt Lyons
Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Hopefully, Bo and Josh Naylor both have long careers in Cleveland so we keep getting moments like this. It will never get old.

Guardians 14, Royals 1

Bo’s first blast came as part of a 14-1 drubbing of the Royals last night, in which José Ramírez and Josh Bell joined the middle Naylor brother in the home run party. Logan Allen labored with 98 pitches through 3.2 innings but managed to keep the Royals off the board with five strikeouts and two walks.

Guardians manager Terry Francona released from hospital, all tests within ‘normal ranges’ | Akron Beacon Journal
Terry Francona is out of the hospital, but won’t likely return to the dugout immediately. He is considered day-to-day after missing the last two games when he felt lightheaded and was taken to the hospital.

