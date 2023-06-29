Bo Naylor’s first-career home run helps bury Royals

Hopefully, Bo and Josh Naylor both have long careers in Cleveland so we keep getting moments like this. It will never get old.
HUG ME, BROTHER!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/s4m8oR3IRF— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 29, 2023
Guardians 14, Royals 1
Bo’s first blast came as part of a 14-1 drubbing of the Royals last night, in which José Ramírez and Josh Bell joined the middle Naylor brother in the home run party. Logan Allen labored with 98 pitches through 3.2 innings but managed to keep the Royals off the board with five strikeouts and two walks.
Cleveland Guardians news
Guardians manager Terry Francona released from hospital, all tests within ‘normal ranges’ | Akron Beacon Journal
Terry Francona is out of the hospital, but won’t likely return to the dugout immediately. He is considered day-to-day after missing the last two games when he felt lightheaded and was taken to the hospital.
Around the league
- Domingo Germán, a domestic abuser who only received an 81-game suspension from MLB after he slapped his then-girlfriend at an event hosted by C.C. Sabathia, pitched a perfect game yesterday.
- The Mets insist they are not about to hit an iceberg.
- The game-in-a-game of base-stealing is changing.
- Hunter Greene might not return until August.
