Bo Naylor’s first-career home run helps bury Royals

Hopefully, Bo and Josh Naylor both have long careers in Cleveland so we keep getting moments like this. It will never get old.

Guardians 14, Royals 1

Bo’s first blast came as part of a 14-1 drubbing of the Royals last night, in which José Ramírez and Josh Bell joined the middle Naylor brother in the home run party. Logan Allen labored with 98 pitches through 3.2 innings but managed to keep the Royals off the board with five strikeouts and two walks.

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians manager Terry Francona released from hospital, all tests within ‘normal ranges’ | Akron Beacon Journal

Terry Francona is out of the hospital, but won’t likely return to the dugout immediately. He is considered day-to-day after missing the last two games when he felt lightheaded and was taken to the hospital.

