Jhonkensy Noel grand slam propels Clippers to 10th inning victory

Columbus Clippers 11, Toledo Mud Hens 10

Box Score · Clippers improve to 34-41

It’s been a rough couple weeks for Columbus with Cleveland snatching almost all of its top pitchers for the MLB club as well as the team’s top two catchers, but the Clippers had no issue scoring runs on Wednesday.

Trailing 9-5 in the ninth inning with the bases loaded, slugger Jhonkensy Noel did what Jhonkensy Noel does. Enjoy an incredible home run call.

GRAND SLAM JHONKENSY NOEL!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xSM3tHuuBm — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) June 29, 2023

Noel finished the game 1-4 with a walk, but that one hit was a big one, his 14th blast of the season.

Trailing 10-9 n the 10th inning, Oscar Gonzalez walked it off with a two-run single.

Walk-off winner! Oscar Gonzalez gives Columbus the 11-to-10 win over Toledo in the bottom of the 10th inning. Gonzalez reached base 4x tonight going (3-5 R RBI BB) at the plate.



Last two games:



8-10 5R 1(2B) 1(3B) 1HR 4RBI 1BB .800 AVG#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/DY0Dsj4GUT — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 29, 2023

Gonzalez finished the game 3-5 with a walk after going 5-5 and hitting for the cycle earlier this week. His bat is definitely (finally) heating up.

The other standout offensive performer was Daniel Schneemann, who had a four-hit game, going 4-6 with a home run, a double and a whopping five runs scored.

Starting pitcher Hunter Gaddis allowed a pair of runs in 4.0 innings while striking out one. Cody Morris allowed a run in 1.2 innings and James Karinchak tossed a scoreless 0.2 innings although he did allow an inherited runner to score.

Lynchburg Hillcats 3, Delmarva Shorebirds 0

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 34-35

Starting pitcher Yorman Gomez was sensational, tossing 6.0 shutout innings on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Jack Jasiak and Tomas Reyes completed the shutout with 3.0 scoreless innings of relief. Reyes was particularly impressive, striking out the side in the ninth inning to earn his fourth save.

Offensively, Jose Devers stayed hot, going 2-3 with a walk and a stolen base. Marc Filia went 1-2 with a walk and a stolen base and Angel Zarate returned to the Lynchburg lineup and recorded a pair of walks.

Lake County and Akron both had their games cancelled due to air quality issues. The Arizona Complex League and Dominican Summer League teams all had the day off.