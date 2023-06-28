Will Brennan puts hapless Guardians offense on his back, in support of Gavin Williams

The Guardians offense faced their 2 nemeses yesterday: a bad pitcher (6.34 ERA), and a Tuesday.

As usual, that bad pitcher, Brady Singer, shut them down completely. Will Brennan, however, lit up the KC closer like he was an infield-squatting bird, and the Guardians won 2-1.

The Guardians needed so few runs because Gavin Williams dominated. Like, really. In his 2nd MLB game, he pitched 7 innings and gave up 1 hit. Nobody had been this good for Cleveland so soon since Addie Joss in 1902.

But then Trevor Stephan came in to the game and provided more value to KC than any Royal has all year. It would have been worse if Bo Naylor hadn’t bailed him out with an out-of-this-world play.

The Guardians were without Terry Francona in this one, as he was not feeling well prior to the game. He is being held at the hospital overnight.

But not before it was announced Cal Quantrill will start Friday’s game. Terrence Jon said Tanner Bibee will be pushed back a day.

Around the American League

Shohei Ohtani homered twice and struck out 10 batters, which nobody had done since ....... Zack Greinke.

Joe Ryan allowed 5 home runs to the first 10 Braves he saw last night. The rest of baseball smiles when the AL Central comes to visit.

Chris Flexen was DFA’d by the Mariners. Unfortunately, he’s out of options. Would have loved to see what our folks could do with him.

Andres Nuñez was the name of a Royals pitcher. But he was traded to Boston yesterday.

Matthew Boyd is out for the year.

Did the Guardians outscore the tanking Athletics?