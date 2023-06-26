Late interference calls goes against Guardians, slows rally

Here’s to a great week!
Brewers 5, Guardians 4
Tough calls, tough breaks, and an extra innings defeat. With the loss, Cleveland fell to 37-40 on the season.
Guardians News
Guardians lose momentum after Arias’ batter interference | cleguardians.com
From Mandy Bell:
The Guardians knew Arias made contact, the reason manager Terry Francona came out of the dugout to talk to home plate umpire (and crew chief) Lance Barksdale was to get clarity as to how the field umpires would be able to make that call.
“I just think when they make the call from out there from 100, 110 feet away, you better be sure,” Francona said. “From what I saw, I don’t see how they could know that. That’s a hard one to swallow. That’s a tough one. And that’s all I tried to tell Lance.”
Around the League
- Twins use late hits for comeback win over Tigers
- With another gem, 20-year-old Eury Perez in a class by himself
- Freddie Freeman reaches 2000 hits
- O’s to promote power hitting prospect Jordan Westburg
