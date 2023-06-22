A night of firsts for Guardians rookies

Bo Naylor got his first hit as well as scored his first game-winning run last night. In that same game, Gavin Williams started his first MLB game. Pretty special day for some (hopefully) pretty special rookies.

Watching Josh Naylor cheer on his brother’s first hit was everything I could have hoped for.

You never forget your first.



Big bro approves. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/VRoC9bekVV — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 22, 2023

Guardians 7, Athletics 6

Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap | MLB Recap

Gavin Williams may not have had a perfect debut game, but the fact that he gutted out 5.2 innings after a rough third inning showed a lot.

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians Release Mike Zunino | MLB Trade Rumors

What a short, strange adventure the Mike Zunino signing was, huh? It came to a close yesterday as he went unclaimed on waivers and the Guardians released him.

Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, Gavin Williams and the Guardians’ compelling trade deadline | The Athletic ($$)

The Guardians have some massive decisions to make before next month’s trade deadline.

Injuries & Moves: Brennan (shoulder) removed after diving catch | MLB

“He’s OK,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “They don’t know if he jammed it like when he skidded. I don’t think he’s gonna play [Thursday], but I don’t think he’s also gonna miss significant time. I just think he’s gonna be sore [Thursday].”

Around the league