Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 6/21 Game Thread: Guardians vs. A’s Welcome to the Show, Gavin Williams By Blake Ruane Jun 21, 2023, 6:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 6/21 Game Thread: Guardians vs. A’s Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images Gavin Williams bump day.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/tH6QmeFZr7— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 21, 2023 Game ✌️ in CLE pic.twitter.com/oqKbGBx5Hp— Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 21, 2023 More From Covering the Corner Gavin Williams brings a powerful pitch arsenal to the Guardians rotation Gavin Williams slated to make MLB debut today 6/20 Game Thread: Guardians vs. A’s N&N: Guardians returning to Cleveland for six-game homestand N&N: Guardians offense peaking with homestand coming up Guardians cap off road trip with 12-3 domination of Diamondbacks Loading comments...
Loading comments...