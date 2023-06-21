 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gavin Williams slated to make MLB debut today

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gavin Williams! Gavin Williams! Gavin Williams! He and the Guardians winning on a Tuesday overshadowed the bad news that also developed in the past 24 hours.

Williams, a top 20 overall prospect according to MLB.com, is slated to start tonight for the Guardians. It will be his Major League debut. Minor league hitters didn’t stand much of a chance against him this season, managing to reach base 0.97 times per inning while striking out 12.1 times per 9.

Williams is needed because Triston McKenzie remains out, and will be so for quite some time. He’s been shut down for at least a month because of a sprained UCL.

The other disappointing news was that Touki toussaint was claimed by the White Sox yesterday. I’ve been wanting to see him in a Cleveland uniform for years, and we got... 1 game.

But wait, one pitcher could return soon! “Cal Quantrill will start his rehab assignment on Friday with Columbus.”

Around baseball

Did the Guardians outscore the tanking Athletics?

  • Because he hates baseball, Rob Manfred decided to put these two offenses in the same ballpark last night. The Guardians scored more runs, 3-2. It was as boring as it sounds, but it put the Guardians a game out of first place in the worst division Earth has ever seen. It was the first time this season that this team won a game on a Tuesday that followed an off day.

