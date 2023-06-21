Gavin Williams slated to make MLB debut today

Gavin Williams! Gavin Williams! Gavin Williams! He and the Guardians winning on a Tuesday overshadowed the bad news that also developed in the past 24 hours.

Williams, a top 20 overall prospect according to MLB.com, is slated to start tonight for the Guardians. It will be his Major League debut. Minor league hitters didn’t stand much of a chance against him this season, managing to reach base 0.97 times per inning while striking out 12.1 times per 9.

Williams is needed because Triston McKenzie remains out, and will be so for quite some time. He’s been shut down for at least a month because of a sprained UCL.

The other disappointing news was that Touki toussaint was claimed by the White Sox yesterday. I’ve been wanting to see him in a Cleveland uniform for years, and we got... 1 game.

But wait, one pitcher could return soon! “Cal Quantrill will start his rehab assignment on Friday with Columbus.”

Around baseball

Similar to how the Twins are physically unable to play winning baseball, Byron Buxton is still physically unable to play the outfield.

Why do young hitters stop hitting for power once they meet Terry Francona? The World may never know.

Scientists have discovered this one way to stop Shohei Ohtani: be Clayton Kershaw.

Corey Kluber pitched poorly and earned a “save.”

