Guardians returning to Cleveland for six-game homestand

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Matt Lyons
Cleveland Guardians v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Hope you enjoyed the off day, now it’s time to enjoy some conveniently timed baseball games. They’ll face the A’s and Brewers over the next week before hitting the road again.

The Guardians want to give Cody Morris a chance, but stars simply haven’t aligned yet | Akron Beacon Journal
Cody Morris has shown a lot of promise as a prospect and even some glimpses in the majors, but injuries have prevented him from sticking around for long. Hopefully, that changes soon.

Know Bo: What to expect from Bo Naylor, the Guardians’ new catcher | The Athletic ($$$)

There’s a lot on the plate of any catcher, especially a rookie, and especially a rookie transitioning to the majors in the middle of the season for a team with postseason aspirations.

