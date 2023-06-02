Rival GM’s believe Shane Bieber could be traded by deadline

The Guardians blew a game that is better left unspoken, so let’s talk about a Shane Bieber rumor instead.

According to Jeff Passan, in an ESPN+ subscriber article, three general managers across baseball believe that the Guardians will trade Shane Bieber at the trade deadline. He also mentioned that Amed Rosario could be traded too, but it’s unclear if that was something the anonymous executives mentioned, or if he’s just speculating. So let’s focus on the Bieber rumor.

As with every deadline rumor, it’s important to unpack where and why the information is coming from. Of course, there is no reason to doubt that Jeff Passan heard from a couple GM’s that they think Bieber will be traded, but keep in mind that it doesn’t really matter.

Just because three random executives from other teams think the Guardians might make a trade, doesn’t make it any more likely. At best, they’re just spit-balling because Passan texted them. At worst, they’re trying to drive his price down by making it look like the Guardians have to trade him at the deadline or it’s a disaster. It makes good fodder for Passan, generates a lot of clicks (you clicked this one, didn’t you?), and gives us something to talk about. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen because three people said so.

Now, with all of that said — yeah Bieber will probably be traded. Passan’s work to get three anonymous GM’s to spill the beans backs up what already makes a lot of sense for the Guardians. The ship has probably sailed on Bieber signing a long-term extension, the Guards’ next wave of young pitchers is here and more are coming, and one-year rentals just aren’t worth what they used to be.

Trading Bieber now — in a year where the Guardians have a pretty low chance of making the postseason — gives another team two cracks at the playoffs with him in their rotation. Considering Bieber is no longer the Cy Young-winning strikeout machine he once was, it makes sense to maximize the return for length instead of hoping some team gets desperate for half a season and a single playoff run in July 2024.

The trade deadline is still two months away, but if the Guardians remain on the fence between a playoff push and potentially trading a few pieces, there are going to be a lot of rumors between now and then. Buckle up.

Guardians 6, Twins 7

Box Score | Game Thread | MLB Recap

I’m gonna level with you here — real life got in the way and I didn’t get to watch or recap this game as I intended to. But woo boy, watching the highlights and sifting through the Twitter and Game Thread carnage afterward sure paints an ugly picture. But hey, at least Gabriel Arias had two hits and Nick Sandlin looked good.

