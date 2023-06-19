Guardians offense peaking with homestand coming up

Here’s to a great week!

Box Score | CTC Recap | Game Thread

Big day offensively for the good guys, with 12 runs on 16 hits. With the win, Cleveland improved to 33-38 on the season.

Finale outburst lets Guardians wrap trip with ‘heads up high’ | cleguardians.com

From Jesus Cano:

The Guardians went 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position, avoided being swept and were set for a happy flight back to Cleveland, with an off-day on Monday waiting for them.

“I think we had a really good approach today,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “If you don’t stay middle, you’re going to make some easy outs, rollovers, and we stayed through the middle of the field really well.