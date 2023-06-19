Guardians offense peaking with homestand coming up

Here’s to a great week!
Guardians 12, Diamondbacks 3
Box Score | CTC Recap | Game Thread
Big day offensively for the good guys, with 12 runs on 16 hits. With the win, Cleveland improved to 33-38 on the season.
Guardians News
Finale outburst lets Guardians wrap trip with ‘heads up high’ | cleguardians.com
From Jesus Cano:
The Guardians went 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position, avoided being swept and were set for a happy flight back to Cleveland, with an off-day on Monday waiting for them.
“I think we had a really good approach today,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “If you don’t stay middle, you’re going to make some easy outs, rollovers, and we stayed through the middle of the field really well.
Triston McKenzie says one too many sliders against Houston caused pain in elbow | cleveland.com
The right-hander is on the IL with a right elbow sprain.
Around the League
- Giants finish off rare sweep of Dodgers in LA
- Ohtani, Trout continue to crush baseballs for Angels
- Reds’ magic continues in extra innings for 8th straight win
- Pirates to promote top prospect Henry Davis
