 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Guardians offense peaking with homestand coming up

Cleveland Guardians morning news and notes for Monday, June 19, 2023

By Jason Philipps
/ new
Cleveland Guardians v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Here’s to a great week!

Guardians 12, Diamondbacks 3

Box Score | CTC Recap | Game Thread

Big day offensively for the good guys, with 12 runs on 16 hits. With the win, Cleveland improved to 33-38 on the season.

Guardians News

Finale outburst lets Guardians wrap trip with ‘heads up high’ | cleguardians.com

From Jesus Cano:

The Guardians went 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position, avoided being swept and were set for a happy flight back to Cleveland, with an off-day on Monday waiting for them.

“I think we had a really good approach today,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “If you don’t stay middle, you’re going to make some easy outs, rollovers, and we stayed through the middle of the field really well.

Triston McKenzie says one too many sliders against Houston caused pain in elbow | cleveland.com

The right-hander is on the IL with a right elbow sprain.

Around the League

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...