Filed under: 6/17 Game Thread: Guardians at Diamondbacks By Matt Lyons@mattrly Jun 17, 2023, 9:50pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 6/17 Game Thread: Guardians at Diamondbacks Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images Hi, it's us.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/QPYEV9fFzl— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 17, 2023 Game 71. #ArizonaBorn pic.twitter.com/CnMoSIBxpn— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 17, 2023 More From Covering the Corner Bo Naylor will join the Guardians today, hopefully for good this time Guardians lose 5-1 in least surprising loss of the season 6/16 Game Thread: Guardians at Diamondbacks UPDATED: Guardians DFA Mike Zunino, call up Touki Toussaint in flurry of pregame moves N&N: David Fry. That’s it, that’s the title David Fry’s breakout game carries Guardians past Padres Loading comments...
Loading comments...