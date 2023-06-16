David Fry. That’s it, that’s the title

This is David Fry’s world and we’re just living in it.

Guardians 8, Padres 6

David Fry and friends jumped out to a five-run lead in the first inning last night and held on through some pitching hiccups from Logan Allen to secure their first win of the West Coast trip.

Cleveland Guardians news

Truth, fiction and anger about Guardians catchers; what about Oscar Gonzalez? – Hey, Terry | Cleveland

Even Terry Pluto, who is often a mouthpiece for the Guardians for better or worse, thinks the Guardians should just call up Bo Naylor already. He’s also not terribly optimistic about Oscar Gonzalez.

The wait for Bo Naylor: the possible factors delaying his promotion to majors | Akron Beacon Journal

Why do I enjoy the work of Ryan Lewis at the Akron Beacon Journal so much? Because he starts articles about Bo Naylor like this:

There’s a famous line in the movie “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” in which Gandalf says, “Look to my coming on the first light of the fifth day. At dawn, look to the East.” It symbolized much-needed hope in a situation of despair, as well as the arrival of the needed reinforcements.

Guardians’ Triston McKenzie and his dad celebrate bond forged through baseball | The Athletic ($$)

For Father’s Day, The Athletic talked with Triston and Stan to learn more about the postgame phone calls that have strengthened their connection to the game and to each other. They each knew a letter was headed to the other person, but didn’t know they would be receiving one themselves.

Around the league