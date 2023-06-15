Guardians straight up not having a good time in San Diego

But please keep in mind there are no possible fixes for these offensive issues. Nothing worth trying, no players worth swapping out or swapping in. Amed Rosario is your shortstop and Mike Zunino is your catcher until the end of time.
Guardians 0, Padres 5
Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap | MLB Recap
It’s bad enough that the offense vanished last night, but four solo home runs allowed didn’t help, either. This team is a mess (again).
Around the league
- The Las Vegas A’s are one step closer to reality.
- Shohei Ohtani makes more history in another Angels loss.
- Dave Martinez was upset at a blown call.
- A’s fans successfully organized a “reverse boycott”.
- Daniel Murphy comes out of retirement for some reason.
Loading comments...