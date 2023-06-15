Guardians straight up not having a good time in San Diego

But please keep in mind there are no possible fixes for these offensive issues. Nothing worth trying, no players worth swapping out or swapping in. Amed Rosario is your shortstop and Mike Zunino is your catcher until the end of time.

Guardians 0, Padres 5

It’s bad enough that the offense vanished last night, but four solo home runs allowed didn’t help, either. This team is a mess (again).

