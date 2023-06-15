 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Guardians straight up not having a good time in San Diego

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Thursday, June 15, 2023

But please keep in mind there are no possible fixes for these offensive issues. Nothing worth trying, no players worth swapping out or swapping in. Amed Rosario is your shortstop and Mike Zunino is your catcher until the end of time.

Guardians 0, Padres 5

Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap | MLB Recap
It’s bad enough that the offense vanished last night, but four solo home runs allowed didn’t help, either. This team is a mess (again).

