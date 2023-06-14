Joey Cantillo and Will Dion impress in starts, Emilio Tavares blasts three homers in DSL

Columbus Clippers 5, Omaha Storm Chasers 6

Box Score · Clippers fall to 30-32

Joey Cantillo, one of the top pitching prospects in Cleveland’s minor league system, had his best start since being promoted to Triple-A on Tuesday. Cantillo allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work.

#Guardians 23yr old LHP prospect Joey Cantillo w/ his best start at the Triple-A level tonight for Columbus allowing just 2 runs while striking out 8 over 6.2 innings vs Omaha. Fastball topped out at 96.9 mph.



Line - 6.2(IP) 3H 2R 2ER 2BB 8SO (89 Pitches 58 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/djzSCWGC8V — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 14, 2023

He would have been even better if his inherited runner hadn’t been allowed to score. The bullpen allowed an additional four runs in the final 1.1 innings to blow the game.

Offensively, Bo Naylor blasted off for his 13th home run of the season.

Hitting streak: 9 games



No. 3 @CleGuardians prospect (MLB No. 46) Bo Naylor has a hit every game this month for the @CLBClippers. pic.twitter.com/Ok51CKdV6K — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 14, 2023

Oscar Gonzalez, Daniel Schneemann and Jhonkensy Noel all had multi-hit games. Raynel Delgado and Zach Collins both reached base safely twice with a walk and a hit apiece.

Akron RubberDucks 9, New Hampshire Fisher Cats 1

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 29-28

Another recently-promoted starting pitching prospect also had his best start at his new level. Will Dion AKA “Baby Kershaw” dominated New Hampshire, allowing one unearned run on two hits with one walk and six strikeouts in 5.0 innings.

#Guardians 23yr old LHP prospect Will Dion making just his 2nd start at the Double-A level for Akron allowed just one unearned run over 5.0 innings while striking out six New Hampshire batters on the night.



Line - 5.0(IP) 2H 1R 0ER 1BB 6SO (81 Pitches 53 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/82shV6rGEc — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 14, 2023

Bryan Lavastida blasted his third home run, a three-run shot, and also walked. After a slow start to the season and a drop from the 40-man roster, he’s risen his batting average to .254 and his OPS to .728. Angel Martinez also had a big game, going 2-4 with a double and a walk. Jose Tena also had a multi-hit game while Aaron Bracho had a hit and walked.

Lake County Captains 1, West Michigan Whitecaps 3

Box Score · Captains fall to 26-31

The bullpen was the hero of this game. After starting pitcher Reid Johnston allowed three runs on four hits in 3.2 innings, the bullpen tossed 5.1 scoreless frames.

Lenny Torres struck out three in 1.1 innings while Trenton Denholm dominated with 4.0 scoreless innings with two hits allowed.

The lone run for Lake County was the result of an Isaiah Greene solo bomb.

Lynchburg Hillcats 7, Charleston Riverdogs 5

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 26-32

Starting pitcher Adam Tulloch struck out nine batters in 4.0 innings of work, allowing two runs.

Jose Devers and Lexer Saduy both had multi-hit games, but the real offensive star was catcher Marc Filia who bashed a pair of home runs, racking up five runs batted in

ACL Guardians 7, ACL Padres 12

Box Score · Guardians fall to 2-5

Christopher Espinola and Nelson Aranguren both had multi-hit games and a rehabbing Angel Zarate also had a multi-hit game, going 2-4 with a triple and a double.

Another rehabbing player of interest, George Valera, went 0-2 with a pair of walks and a sacrifice fly.

DSL Guardians Blue 15, DSL Giants Black 7

Box Score · DSL Guardians Blue improve to 4-3

Top international signing Welbyn Francisca continues to impress, blasting his second home run of the young season and also walking. He currently has a 1.500 OPS, which leads all players in the DSL.

Catcher Emilio Tavares had the game of his life, blasting three home runs. He went 4-5 with seven runs batted in. Unfortunately, he’s a 20-year-old in his third season at the DSL, which limits his prospect options.