Guardians’ Cody Morris makes 2023 debut

We’ll mention Cody in a minute, but first a lesson in sequencing:
Guardians, first five batters, 6/13/2023
- Kwan out
- Rosario walks
- Ramirez out
- Naylor singles, some idiot runs into the ball
- Bell homers
1 walk, 1 single, 1 home run, 1 run.
Padres, first six batters, 6/13/2023
- Tatis walks
- Soto walks
- Machado out
- Bogaerts sac fly
- Cronenworth singles
- Sanchez homers
2 walks, 1 single, 1 home run, 4 runs.
It was Tuesday, so the Guardians lost. By that 3 run difference, 6-3.
Cody Morris
- Took over for Curry to begin the 7th inning, his first MLB appearance of 2023
- Retired 3 decent hitters (Soto, Machado, Bogaerts) in order on 13 pitches
Around baseball
- Athletics fans protested bad ownership by showing up to a game all at once. And 27,759 of them told the owner to sell the team. Which disrupted play! And the team won!
- In this Ohio diner, college students map out weird baseball fields.
- The Rangers have called up top prospect Owen White.
- The Brewers signed OF Raimel Tapia.
- The Lake County Captains ran out of storage space.
Did the Guardians outscore the tanking Athletics?
- Yes, but I’d rather win 2-1 than lose 6-3.
