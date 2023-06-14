 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Guardians’ Cody Morris makes 2023 debut

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By westbrook
MLB: FEB 23 Cleveland Guardians Photo Day Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’ll mention Cody in a minute, but first a lesson in sequencing:

Guardians, first five batters, 6/13/2023

  1. Kwan out
  2. Rosario walks
  3. Ramirez out
  4. Naylor singles, some idiot runs into the ball
  5. Bell homers

1 walk, 1 single, 1 home run, 1 run.

Padres, first six batters, 6/13/2023

  1. Tatis walks
  2. Soto walks
  3. Machado out
  4. Bogaerts sac fly
  5. Cronenworth singles
  6. Sanchez homers

2 walks, 1 single, 1 home run, 4 runs.

It was Tuesday, so the Guardians lost. By that 3 run difference, 6-3.

Cody Morris

  • Took over for Curry to begin the 7th inning, his first MLB appearance of 2023
  • Retired 3 decent hitters (Soto, Machado, Bogaerts) in order on 13 pitches

Around baseball

Did the Guardians outscore the tanking Athletics?

  • Yes, but I’d rather win 2-1 than lose 6-3.

