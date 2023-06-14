Guardians’ Cody Morris makes 2023 debut

We’ll mention Cody in a minute, but first a lesson in sequencing:

Guardians, first five batters, 6/13/2023

Kwan out Rosario walks Ramirez out Naylor singles, some idiot runs into the ball Bell homers

1 walk, 1 single, 1 home run, 1 run.

Padres, first six batters, 6/13/2023

Tatis walks Soto walks Machado out Bogaerts sac fly Cronenworth singles Sanchez homers

2 walks, 1 single, 1 home run, 4 runs.

It was Tuesday, so the Guardians lost. By that 3 run difference, 6-3.

Cody Morris

Took over for Curry to begin the 7th inning, his first MLB appearance of 2023

Retired 3 decent hitters (Soto, Machado, Bogaerts) in order on 13 pitches

Around baseball

Did the Guardians outscore the tanking Athletics?