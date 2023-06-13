Guardians not looking good in All-Star Game voting

If MLB All-Star Game voting was based on performance starting in June, the Guardians might have multiple starters on their way to Seattle. But since Rob Manfred rudely makes us consider the entire season to this point, the Guards are trailing at every position, which isn’t much of a surprise.

Major League Baseball posted an update on the current numbers, and no Guards are even in the top five of their respective positions. As of this writing, Josh Naylor ranks 10th among first basemen with 34,701, Andrés Giménez ranks 10th among second basemen with 38,420 votes, and José Ramírez is the ninth-place third baseman with 100,097 votes. No Guardians catchers are in the top 10, which I can only assume is a computer glitch of some sort. Maybe hackers in the mainframe cooking the numbers.

It’s worth noting that pitchers are chosen by the managers, so Cleveland may find their requisite All-Star Game representation there. Unless, of course, the recent offensive hot streak continues through the end of voting on June 29.

