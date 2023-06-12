Shane Bieber delivers ace-level performance amidst trade-talks

Here’s to a great week!

Shane Bieber threw seven scoreless innings and the good guys got homers from Josh Bell and Andres Gimenez. With the win, Cleveland improved to 31-34 on the season.

From Joe Noga:

Talk about Bieber’s future with the Guardians, meanwhile, has heated up over the last several weeks with contending clubs such as the Rangers, Dodgers and Orioles all rumored to be looking for starting pitching help before the trade deadline. Bieber has been in Cleveland long enough to see plenty of star players depart before they reach free agency, but he has not let speculation about a potential move impact what he does on the field.

“I have a great internal support system, external support system,” Bieber said. “It is my job to be able to block those things out and go out there today and ultimately just compete. That’s one thing that I love to do and that’s compete against players around the league and against other teams.”