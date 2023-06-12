 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Shane Bieber delivers ace-level performance amidst trade-talks

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Monday, June 12, 2023

By Jason Philipps
/ new
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s to a great week!

Guardians 5, Astros 0

Box Score | Game Thread

Shane Bieber threw seven scoreless innings and the good guys got homers from Josh Bell and Andres Gimenez. With the win, Cleveland improved to 31-34 on the season.

Guardians News

Shane Bieber painted a gem in Guardians win despite swirling trade rumors | cleveland.com

From Joe Noga:

Talk about Bieber’s future with the Guardians, meanwhile, has heated up over the last several weeks with contending clubs such as the Rangers, Dodgers and Orioles all rumored to be looking for starting pitching help before the trade deadline. Bieber has been in Cleveland long enough to see plenty of star players depart before they reach free agency, but he has not let speculation about a potential move impact what he does on the field.

“I have a great internal support system, external support system,” Bieber said. “It is my job to be able to block those things out and go out there today and ultimately just compete. That’s one thing that I love to do and that’s compete against players around the league and against other teams.”

Morris activated; Palacios DFA’d | cleguardians.com

The big right-hander is back after recovering from a muscle strain.

Zach Plesac clears waivers | Twitter

Around the League

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...