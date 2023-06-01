Dingers, dingers, dingers!

Even at their best, we probably shouldn’t expect too many three-home-run performances from this Guardians team, but that’s exactly what they gave us last night. Josh Naylor, Josh Bell, and Gabriel Arias went deep in the 12-8 win over the Orioles. Andrés Giménez may not have homered, but he showed signs of life at the plate for the first time this year, going 4-for-5 with two RBI.

If you’re a believer in momentum, the Guardians have all of it heading into their weekend series against the Twins.

Guardians 12, Orioles 8

Now why, prey tell, did the Guardians allow eight runs on a day when Shane Bieber was on the mound? First of all, because he just didn’t look great out there, especially with two outs. But also there’s a reason you don’t stick your worst defender at shortstop every single day of the season.

Today’s baseball: @ Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET (RHP Tanner Bibee vs. RHP Pablo Lopez)

I didn’t watch Succession, but I realize I’m in the lame minority on that one. So here’s a cool story about the show and a theory centered around a former Cleveland great.

Diamond Sports (i.e. Bally Sports) recently lost the broadcasting rights to the Padres, and the Guardians could have the rugged pulled out from under them soon, too.

