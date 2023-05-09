 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

José Ramírez can’t do it all on his own

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Matt Lyons
Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Yawn.

Guardians 2, Tigers 6

Box Score | Game Thread
The Guardians offense struggling to get hits and score runs is a given at this point, but Tanner Bibee having his first bad start as a rookie was even less fun.

Today’s baseball: vs. CLE (RHP Shane Bieber vs. RHP Michael Lorenzen)

Cleveland Guardians news

Offensively challenged Guardians no match for offensively challenged Tigers in 6-2 loss | Cleveland
This is just another recap of last night’s sleepy game, but a great headline.

The Guardians have no pull | Covering the Corner
There are a lot of problems with the offense right now, including their inability to pull the ball and generate hard hits. Chris Davies breaks it down here.

Around the league

