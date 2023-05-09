José Ramírez can’t do it all on his own

Yawn.
Guardians 2, Tigers 6
MLB Recap
The Guardians offense struggling to get hits and score runs is a given at this point, but Tanner Bibee having his first bad start as a rookie was even less fun.
Today’s baseball: vs. CLE (RHP Shane Bieber vs. RHP Michael Lorenzen)
Cleveland Guardians news
Offensively challenged Guardians no match for offensively challenged Tigers in 6-2 loss | Cleveland
This is just another recap of last night’s sleepy game, but a great headline.
The Guardians have no pull | Covering the Corner
There are a lot of problems with the offense right now, including their inability to pull the ball and generate hard hits. Chris Davies breaks it down here.
Around the league
- Garrett Cleavinger may miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.
- The Chicago boos didn’t phase Wilson Contreras.
- The Pirates snapped their seven-game losing streak.
- Early analysis of Masataka Yoshida.
