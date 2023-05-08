Cal Quantrill leads Guardians to series win

Here’s to a great week!
Guardians 2, Twins 0
Box Score | CTC Recap | Game Thread
Cal Quantrill was fantastic and our offense did just enough! With the win, Cleveland improves to 16-18 on the season.
Cleveland Guardians news
Quantrill l flirts with no-no in win | cleguardians.com
From Henry Palattella:
Quantrill’s start was a tangible display of how dangerous his repertoire can be, as he threw all five of his pitches, with his cutter leading the way with a whiff rate of 40%. Quantrill also worked his new splitter into the mix, as he threw the pitch 11 times and was able to get three whiffs with it.
“For me, the splitter is more something that shows if I’m doing my job early in counts,” Quantrill said. “I knew it was good, I was just never giving myself a chance to throw it. I’m glad I was able to get to use it.
Aaron Civale heading to Arizona for next step in rehab | cleveland.com
The right-hander is expected to throw live batting practice on Tuesday.
Also, some good rehab news on the Guardians 2022 first round pick . . .
Injury update:#Guardians 21-year-old OF prospect Chase DeLauter (foot) is currently on track and scheduled to take live AB's and see time in extended spring training games near the end of this month.— Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 8, 2023
Around the league
- Rays rally from six down to stun Gerrit Cole, Yanks.
- Goldy’s third career 3-HR game leads Cardinals.
- Pirates losing streak now at seven.
- Eloy Jiménez to miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing appendectomy.
