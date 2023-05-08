Cal Quantrill leads Guardians to series win

Here’s to a great week!

Box Score | CTC Recap | Game Thread

Cal Quantrill was fantastic and our offense did just enough! With the win, Cleveland improves to 16-18 on the season.

Quantrill l flirts with no-no in win | cleguardians.com

From Henry Palattella:

Quantrill’s start was a tangible display of how dangerous his repertoire can be, as he threw all five of his pitches, with his cutter leading the way with a whiff rate of 40%. Quantrill also worked his new splitter into the mix, as he threw the pitch 11 times and was able to get three whiffs with it.

“For me, the splitter is more something that shows if I’m doing my job early in counts,” Quantrill said. “I knew it was good, I was just never giving myself a chance to throw it. I’m glad I was able to get to use it.