Guardians promote Tyler Freeman, option Oscar Gonzalez

Looking to add a spark to their lifeless offense, the Cleveland Guardians have promoted Tyler Freeman from Triple-A and demoted Oscar Gonzalez to Columbus in his place.

This will be Freeman’s second stint in Cleveland this season. He has been terrific at the plate for the Clippers, boasting 155 wRC+ in 109 plate appearances at Triple-A. It’s unclear how manager Terry Francona will utilize Freeman in the lineup, but neither shortstop Amed Rosario nor second baseman Andrés Giménez has produced enough at the plate to avoid ceding playing time.

Gonzalez has been in a sophomore slump to start the season, slashing .192/.213/.288 and producing 33 wRC+ in 75 plate appearances. Will Brennan has not been much better, with a .191/.234/.294 slash line and posting 47 wRC+, but he stands to benefit from more at-bats in right field after Gonzalez’s demotion. Gabriel Arias is also likely to see more time in right field after logging only 43 plate appearances in 20 games so far this season.