Guardians option Zach Plesac to Columbus

The Cleveland Guardians have optioned starting pitcher Zach Plesac to the Triple-A Columbus Clippers. This was his first option used.

Plesac’s usual turn in the rotation would have come tonight, but the Guardians announced earlier this week that rookie Peyton Battenfield would take the spot. So something had to give. Admittedly, Pattenfield’s peripherals haven’t pointed to a pitcher who will be that much better than Plesac in the long run, but at least he’s gotten results this year and there’s at least a chance he can figure something up. They had to try something to shake up this team a bit.

Through five starts Plesac has a 7.95 ERA with 14 strikeouts and five walks. His last outing was a five-run disaster against the Red Sox, in which he struck out just one and lasted 3.1 innings.

For more important news, here’s Shane Bieber telling the story about Travis Kelce’s spiked pitch on the Guardians’ home opener.

Shane Bieber and Travis Kelce walk onto the field, and Slider the mascot says... pic.twitter.com/7xv4PmbqHr — MLB (@MLB) May 5, 2023

