Daniel Espino out at least a year with shoulder surgery

Hey, you seem like you’re having too much fun watching Cleveland Guardians baseball. Let me bring you down a notch.

Yesterday it was revealed that Cleveland’s top pitching prospect, and top overall prospect on most accounts, Daniel Espino is expected to miss at least 12-14 months following shoulder surgery. The 22-year-old hasn’t pitched in 2023, and last year he threw just 18.1 innings before being shut down with injuries.

Hopefully, this is just a long-overdue fix for a guy who can throw over 100 mph plagued by injuries. This certainly isn’t the end of the road, but there’s no way to sugarcoat how devastating losing a year of development is for a pitcher.

We wish him the best in his recovery.

Guardians 3, Yankees 4

Dead bats. Do not watch.

Battenfield is starting. So what’s next for Plesac? | MLB

Peyton Battenfield has officially been tabbed to start on Friday’s series opener against the Twins, leaving Zach Plesac in limbo. The options for him seem pretty simple, as laid out by Mandy Bell in the article: option him, put him in the bullpen, or just skip him for a single start.

