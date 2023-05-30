Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 5/30 Game Thread: Guardians at Orioles By Matt Lyons@mattrly May 30, 2023, 6:54pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 5/30 Game Thread: Guardians at Orioles Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images Myles Straw is in center and batting 9th.Thank you for your grace as always, internet.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/3PEX2iewjt— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 30, 2023 More From Covering the Corner N&N: Are the Guardians back on track? Guardians offense finally shows signs of life in 5-0 win over Orioles 5/29 Game Thread: Guardians @ Orioles N&N: Guardians starting rotation questions linger José Ramírez lifts Guardians to 4-3 comeback win over Cardinals 5/28 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Cardinals Loading comments...
Loading comments...