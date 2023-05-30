 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Things might finally be looking up for Guardians

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

By Matt Lyons
/ new
MLB: MAY 28 Cardinals at Guardians Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A rare offensive explosion by the Guardians yesterday resulted in five runs and their first win outside of a save situation in a long, long time.

Between the offense showing signs of life, young pitchers looking like studs on the mound, and Triston McKenzie’s return to the team, things might finally be starting to turn the corner. Let’s hope, anyway.

Guardians 5, Orioles 0

Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap | MLB Recap
Lost in the excitement of scoring more than four runs was the fact that Logan Allen was absolutely dominant out there, mixing all four of his excellent pitches with pinpoint mechanics. He finished his seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts, two walks, and just three hits.

Today’s baseball: @ Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (RHP Cal Quantrill vs. RHP Kyle Gibson)

Cleveland Guardians news

While James Karinchak has struggled, Enyel De Los Santos and Xzavion Curry have stepped up | Cleveland
It’s time to shift James Karinchak to mop-up duty, at least until he remembers how to throw strikes again. The only place he should see high-leverage situations until further notice is Columbus.

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...