Things might finally be looking up for Guardians

A rare offensive explosion by the Guardians yesterday resulted in five runs and their first win outside of a save situation in a long, long time.

That is the first time the Guardians have won a game this season with it not being a save situation since March 31, which was their first win of the 2023 season, 9-4 against the Mariners. — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) May 29, 2023

Between the offense showing signs of life, young pitchers looking like studs on the mound, and Triston McKenzie’s return to the team, things might finally be starting to turn the corner. Let’s hope, anyway.

Guardians 5, Orioles 0

Lost in the excitement of scoring more than four runs was the fact that Logan Allen was absolutely dominant out there, mixing all four of his excellent pitches with pinpoint mechanics. He finished his seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts, two walks, and just three hits.

Today’s baseball: @ Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (RHP Cal Quantrill vs. RHP Kyle Gibson)

Cleveland Guardians news

While James Karinchak has struggled, Enyel De Los Santos and Xzavion Curry have stepped up | Cleveland

It’s time to shift James Karinchak to mop-up duty, at least until he remembers how to throw strikes again. The only place he should see high-leverage situations until further notice is Columbus.

Around the league