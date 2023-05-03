Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 5/3 Game Thread: Guardians at Yankees LET’S GO GUARDS! By Matt Lyons@mattrly May 3, 2023, 6:50pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 5/3 Game Thread: Guardians at Yankees Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images Let's win a series.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/2fkO0yFcot— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 3, 2023 Series Finale. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/C7yMpxM10k— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 3, 2023 More From Covering the Corner N&N: Tanner Bibee awesome again but gets no help from anyone Bullpen backbreakingly bungles Bibee’s brilliant ballgame 5/2 Game Thread: Guardians at Yankees The Guardians have a hard hitting problem David Fry is here to help the Guardians hit lefties N&N: The Guardiac Kids are back? Loading comments...
Loading comments...