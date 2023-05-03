Bibee awesome again but gets no help from anyone

The frustration of watching the 2023 Guardians was in full force once again last night. Tanner Bibee was on the mound, so that was exciting, but the rest of the team was a complete drag. And that counts the manager.
Bibee was awesome, allowing two runs, both of which were a joke: one via a New Jackass Stadium middle school homer, and one via an inherited runner. We also got to watch a clinic in bad hitting and managing. The bad hitting was coming from both dugouts, but the idiotic decisions all came from Cleveland’s in this one. Yes, that’s right, Aaron Boone, New York Enemy #1, out managed somebody on Tuesday. Sad!
Harrison Bader played his first game of the season for NY, after being activated prior to the game.
Around the baseball league
- Oakland’s Mason Miller threw 7 hitless innings against the struggling Mariner offense last night. But don’t expect to check and see that this won the A’s their 7th game of the season; it didn’t.
- The White Sox demoted Oscar Colas to AAA. The Sox are straight up not having a good time, and we could not be happier about it. They made 11 roster moves yesterday.
- German Marquez needs Tommy John.
- Julio Teheran has opted out of his Padres deal. Maybe if we sign him, we can get some intel on what awesome stuff Ruben Niebla is up to these days.
- The pitch clock has been hailed a “success”—but if it causes pitchers to get injured more often, it will come at a steep long-term price. “This April tied for the highest number of pitchers on the IL since at least 2000.”
