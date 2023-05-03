Bibee awesome again but gets no help from anyone

The frustration of watching the 2023 Guardians was in full force once again last night. Tanner Bibee was on the mound, so that was exciting, but the rest of the team was a complete drag. And that counts the manager.

Bibee was awesome, allowing two runs, both of which were a joke: one via a New Jackass Stadium middle school homer, and one via an inherited runner. We also got to watch a clinic in bad hitting and managing. The bad hitting was coming from both dugouts, but the idiotic decisions all came from Cleveland’s in this one. Yes, that’s right, Aaron Boone, New York Enemy #1, out managed somebody on Tuesday. Sad!

Harrison Bader played his first game of the season for NY, after being activated prior to the game.

Around the baseball league