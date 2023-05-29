Guardians starting rotation questions linger

Here’s to a great week!

A much-needed comeback win! Key moments included Jose Ramirez’s double in the ninth and Xzavion Curry’s three innings of scoreless relief. With the win, the Guardians improved to 23-29 on the season.

Guardians send big crowds home happy over Memorial Day weekend | cleveland.com

Well done fans!

Guardians decision makers still trying to decide who stays, who goes in starting rotation | cleveland.com

From Paul Hoynes:

Sometimes the people making a decsion regarding your favorite baseball team are a lot like any other fan.

They have more inside information. They have daily contact with players, coaches, trainers and team doctor at they gather information. But when it gets right down to it, sometimes they just don’t know how things are going to shake out.

It sounds like that’s where the Guardians are regarding the question of who stays and who goes in the starting rotation when Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale are ready to come off the injured list. Civale will make a rehab start for Class AAA Columbus on Sunday and McKenzie will make one on Tuesday.

If they reach 85 to 90 pitches, that should put them in line for their next start to be in the big leagues. The current rotation has three rookies who have pitched well in Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen and Hunter Gaddis, who started against St. Louis on Sunday, to go along with veterans Shane Bieber and Cal Quantrill.

Not just one of them would have to be sent down, but two if Civale and McKenzie are deemed ready to rejoin the rotation.