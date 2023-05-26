But no, really, why is Bo Naylor still in Triple-A?

The Guardians lack of urgency in promoting their top catching prospect while their major-league catchers struggle is starting to get some national attention. Mike Petriello, the guy you have probably seen tied to literally anything about Statcast in the last two years, took notice of the odd decision on Twitter yesterday.

I don't quite understand why Bo Naylor isn't the starting C in Cleveland. I mean I *do* understand -- in that there are considerations with C depth and that the other guys don't have options -- but also, the situation there is so dire. Let Bo cook. — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) May 25, 2023

As you might expect, Guardians fans flooded his mentions in agreement because anyone with eyes can see that Naylor would have a better chance at being impactful than Mike Zunino or Gam Gallagher every day right now. Not in a week, not in a month, not next year, right now there is a chance he is their best catcher on day one if he’s promoted.

But alas, it’s impossible. Nowhere to play him.

