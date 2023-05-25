It was Cal Quantrill’s turn to lose a Guardians game

Sure, Cal Quantrill hasn’t been perfect this season, but very few Guardians losses this season have been strictly because he had a bad day, at least recently. Yesterday was one of those days.

Granted, the offense could’ve scored something to help him out, but the team seemed to lay down and die as soon as five runs crossed the plate in the fourth inning.

Guardians 0, White Sox 6

Yesterday’s loss, on the back of Quantrill’s six earned runs and the offense’s nine-inning nap, sealed the series loss to the White Sox and dropped the Guardians to 21-28 on the season.

