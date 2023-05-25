 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

It was Cal Quantrill’s turn to lose a Guardians game

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Matt Lyons
/ new
MLB: MAY 24 White Sox at Guardians Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sure, Cal Quantrill hasn’t been perfect this season, but very few Guardians losses this season have been strictly because he had a bad day, at least recently. Yesterday was one of those days.

Granted, the offense could’ve scored something to help him out, but the team seemed to lay down and die as soon as five runs crossed the plate in the fourth inning.

Guardians 0, White Sox 6

Box Score | Game Thread | MLB Recap
Yesterday’s loss, on the back of Quantrill’s six earned runs and the offense’s nine-inning nap, sealed the series loss to the White Sox and dropped the Guardians to 21-28 on the season.

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...