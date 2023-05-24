Scroll no further, your Wednesday morning doom is here

It actually looked like the Guardians might win on a Tuesday. Logan Allen was great for the first 6 innings, but was not quite the same in the 7th. Terry Francona, showing he has no feel for how a game is going, decided that T needed to be out there to blow the lead, and brought in Enyel De Los Santos two batters too late.

Another loss followed, and the Guardians still have not topped 3 runs on a Tuesday this season.

Around baseball

Did The Guardians Outscore The Tanking Athletics?

No. Both teams scored 2 runs on Tuesday. The A’s win the tiebreaker, as they have scored 180 times this season, easily outpacing Cleveland’s 169.

Was Logan Allen’s 6th MLB start better than Other Logan Allen’s 6th MLB start?