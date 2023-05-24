Scroll no further, your Wednesday morning doom is here

It actually looked like the Guardians might win on a Tuesday. Logan Allen was great for the first 6 innings, but was not quite the same in the 7th. Terry Francona, showing he has no feel for how a game is going, decided that T needed to be out there to blow the lead, and brought in Enyel De Los Santos two batters too late.
Another loss followed, and the Guardians still have not topped 3 runs on a Tuesday this season.
Around baseball
- Already good prior to 2023, Yandy Diaz has found a way to be even better.
- Owen Miller continued to look like one of the best players in the NL Central last night. Why can’t we have hitters like him and Diaz?
- Oscar Mercado had 1 hit in 2 ABs @ Cincy. This maintained the .500 average he’s been sporting this season.
- Ernie Clement was called up by the Blue Jays. I soon expect to find out that he, too, is capable of hitting once he’s away from Cleveland’s coaches.
- In AAA, Nolan Jones extended his hitting streak to 8 games.
- Those Blue Jays beat Tampa Bay 20-1. Yes, you read that correctly. Harold Ramirez was......... 0-for-3. Sorry, theme.
- Alternatives to Tommy John Surgery are emerging.
- Merrill Kelly’s slider has been a revelation.
- Julio Teheran, YOU are a Milwaukee Brewer!
Did The Guardians Outscore The Tanking Athletics?
- No. Both teams scored 2 runs on Tuesday. The A’s win the tiebreaker, as they have scored 180 times this season, easily outpacing Cleveland’s 169.
Was Logan Allen’s 6th MLB start better than Other Logan Allen’s 6th MLB start?
- No. Other Logan was taken out after 5 innings.
