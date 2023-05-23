Will Brennan joins prestigious club with Randy Johnson, Zac Gallen

Joining the ranks of some legendary Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers, Will Brennan killed a bird in yesterday’s 3-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. He has since apologized to our winged friends. No memorial services have been announced.

I truly am sorry @peta and bird enthusiasts. An unfortunate sacrifice. https://t.co/eE7UsdBEk6 — Will Brennan (@Silly_Willy18) May 23, 2023

Hunter Gaddis turned in a start that wouldn’t quite put him in company with Randy Johnson and Zac Gallen, but he did shut out the White Sox lineup in dominating fashion. It was a very “results over process” kind of start. He might have gotten away with a few fastballs over the plate, but whatever — baseball is hard. You take these wins with full pride whenever you can. Six innings, four strikeouts, two hits, and no runs are nothing to sneeze at, whether a little bit of luck has on your side or not. It was an excellent outing.

None of the 18 curveballs or changeups he threw were put into play and his cutter had a nice little four mph bump to it, compared to his season average.

Guardians 3, White Sox 0

Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap | MLB Recap

Also of note from last night’s win, Mike Zunino hit a two-run home run to give the bullpen a little more wiggle room down the stretch. Over his last one (1) game, Zunino is slashing .333/.333/.1.333. All those #haters are pretty quiet right now.

Today’s baseball: vs. White Sox, 6:10 p.m. ET (LHP Logan Allen vs. RHP Dylan Cease)

Around the league