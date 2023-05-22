Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 5/22 Game Thread: Guardians vs. White Sox God help us all By Blake Ruane May 22, 2023, 5:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 5/22 Game Thread: Guardians vs. White Sox Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images New series.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/i89dYiiUU7— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 22, 2023 Tonight's #WhiteSox starters in Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/92KE7AaI9U— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 22, 2023 More From Covering the Corner The Guardians’ patience is wearing me out N&N: It is Hunter Gaddis Day Guardians swept by Mets on three straight one-run comebacks 5/21 Game 2 Thread: Guardians at Mets 5/21 Game Thread: Guardians at Mets N&N: Triston McKenzie pitches well in Columbus rehab start Loading comments...
