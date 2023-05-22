It is Hunter Gaddis Day

In case you missed it, Hunter Gaddis is getting the call-up from Triple-A to make a spot start against the White Sox today. He is replacing Peyton Battenfield, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 19 with shoulder inflammation.

Gaddis, presumably the last pitcher on the Columbus Clippers roster, has a 6.86 ERA in four starts (plus one bullpen appearance) in the majors in the season. He hasn’t faired much better in four minor-league starts, with a 5.12 ERA in 19.1 innings. He has struck out Triple-A batters at twice the clip he whiffs major leaguers, at least.

Guardians 4, Mets 5 (Game 1)

Guardians 1, Mets 2 (Game 2)

I don’t want to talk about it.

