Guardians swept by Mets on three straight one-run comebacks

Is this rock bottom? Surely this has to be it, right?

I know Memorial Day is considered by many to be the line to find out what you have in a baseball team, but unless the Guardians win every game between now and then I don’t know what else there is to say. They looked absolutely cooked out there every single night.

There is not just one easily fixable issue on this team right now, it’s everything falling apart for six weeks straight now. All the worst luck in the world combined with players no longer playing way above their heads. Most of the time it’s the offense, often times it’s the bullpen, and occasionally it’s starting pitching that breaks on a given night. But there’s always something.

In Game 1 of the doubleheader tonight, it managed to be both the offense and the bullpen, as Cleveland was shutout through seven innings, decided to rally for four in the eighth, then immediately blew it in the bottom of the inning.

Game 2 was a very similar story to the rest of the year. Everyone not named José Ramírez on offense was completely inept as usual, forcing Shane Bieber to be next to perfect if he wanted to win. Unfortunately, he fell shy of that mark with seven hits and two earned runs in his eight workhorse-like innings. At least we got to watch a pitcher’s duel out of it, I guess.

All three games of this series were lost on late-inning comebacks by the Mets, and all three were one-run games in the end. I guess if you want silver linings, the odds of that happening again over a 162-game season seem low. A few things bounce the Guardians’ way and maybe they sweep this series, or at least come out with a single win. They didn’t bounce, though, and a better team might have been able to overcome some of those bad bounces. Right now, this Guardians team clearly cannot.

Enjoy what’s left of your Sunday night, and watch this absolute tank from José on repeat until you drift off to sleep.