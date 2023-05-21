Triston McKenzie pitches well in Columbus rehab start

The rain did its thing yesterday and there was no game yesterday. Things have cleared up in Queens today, however, so the Guards and Mets will play a split doubleheader, concluding with a Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. So the Guardians’ first big national game of the year will be with half of their lineup either out or recovering from an earlier game. Should be fun.

In other, much more optimistic news, Triston McKenzie looked great in his rehab outing with the Columbus Clippers last night. Thirty-two of his 52 pitches were his four-seamer, which averaged 92.6 mph and peaked at 95.3. He also threw 10 curveballs, six cutters, and four sliders. All told, he finished with four strikeouts and one walk over three innings pitched.

He seemed pretty pleased with the results afterward, as he should.

would ya look at that https://t.co/DDmQafGDlO — Am I…Triston ‍♂️ McKenzie?? (bluecheck) (@T_eazy24) May 21, 2023

Around the league