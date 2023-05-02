The Guardiac Kids are back?

When them 2022 Guardians show up out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/nqBJlKwytO — The Selby Is Godcast: A Guardians Podcast (@SelbyIsGodcast) May 2, 2023

Guardians 3, Yankees 1

Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap | MLB Recap

I don’t know what we witnessed last night, but it technically counts as baseball. In one moment it was on pace to finish in well under two hours, and in the next the Guardians scored three runs in the top of the ninth to come back and win. Thank you, Aaron Boone, for removing your pitcher on the verge of throwing a Maddux.

Today’s baseball: @ New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET (RHP Gerrit Cole vs. RHP Tanner Bibee)

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians recapture their May mojo in stunning comeback win against Yankees | Cleveland

This kind of Guardians' comeback looked awfully familiar — something they didn’t do a lot of in April. Welcome back, Guardiac Kids. Hopefully.

Josh Naylor leans on patience, rounds into form for Guardians after slow start in 2023 | Akron Beacon Journal

Josh Naylor wanted the smoke (and Aaron Boone didn’t want to get a lefty ready to face him) so he came through with a vintage Josh Naylor clutch hit to tie last night’s game.

Around the league