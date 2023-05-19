Guardians implode in spectacular fashion in 10-9 extra-inning loss to Mets

I don’t want to write about this game.

I don’t want to write about how the Cleveland Guardians opened up a 5-0 lead against New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, making his first career start against his former club.

I don’t want to write about how the Mets were able to tag Cleveland starting pitcher Cal Quantrill for three runs before he made his exit in the sixth inning, cutting the lead to 5-3.

I don’t want to write about how the Guardians loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh inning and nearly left empty-handed thanks to an inexcusable baserunning gaffe by Will Brennan, before Josh Naylor delivered a two-out RBI single to extend their lead to 7-3.

I certainly don’t want to write about how Sam Hentges loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh inning and prompted manager Terry Francona to bring in James Karinchak to face Pete Alonso, who delivered a game-tying grand slam to bring the fans at Citi Field to their feet.

I don’t want to write about how Gabriel Arias, who came into the game in the seventh inning as a pinch runner for Josh Bell, homered for the second straight game, lining a go-ahead two-run opposite field homer in the tenth inning to give the Guardians a 9-7 lead.

And I can’t think of anything I’d less like to write about than Emmanuel Clase blowing yet another save in the tenth inning, first giving up an RBI single to Brett Baty, then a two-out RBI single Francisco Alvarez to tie the game, an infield single to Brandon Nimmo, and a game-winning RBI single to Francisco Lindor to send the Mets to a walk-off win.

I don’t want to write about the worst loss of the season for the Guardians.

I don’t want to write about how this is rock bottom for this team, because I’ve said that too many times already this season only to be proven wrong.

I don’t even want to think about this team any more than I already have tonight.

Good night, all. Take care of yourselves.