SB Nation Reacts: The people have spoken, and they want more Brayan Rocchio

One way or another, we may find out sometime in the next few days if Brayan Rocchio is staying on the major-league roster for the long haul. He is currently up to replace José Ramírez, who was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday following the passing of his grandmother. By MLB rule, Ramírez can be on the list anywhere from three to seven days, which means we may hear more this weekend.

When Ramírez does return, the Guardians will have a decision to make: keep Brayan Rocchio in the majors, or send him back down to keep giving Gabriel Arias and Amed Rosario playing time while Tyler Freeman warms the bench.

With that in mind, I turned to SB Nation Reacts to get the vibe of Guardians fans (or whoever happened to be signed up, technically). Do you all want more of the most likely shortstop, Rosario, or one of the three young prospects who have bubbled to the majors over the last 24 months to start at shortstop for the remainder of the season?

As many pointed out in the voting thread, I probably should have included Andrés Giménez in the poll — that’s my bad. It’s so ingrained in my mind now that he is a superstar second baseman that I hardly consider him for the shortstop role anymore, which he should have at least for this particular survey.

But with that said, here is how you all responded to the poll, sans Giménez:

Assuming this wasn’t Terry Francona making hundreds of fake email accounts, it appears that a lot of fans are also into the idea of Rosario staying at shortstop. Perhaps some were resigned to the fact that it would happen anyway, but I would be interested to hear from the 37% who see him as the best option for the remainder of 2023 over Rocchio, Freeman, or Arias.

If you answered the poll via email, you may have also had some follow-up questions that went out to fans of every MLB team. Here is how those results fell.

Everyone seems to agree that 2-3 hours is the perfect MLB game length.

Very few people are looking for fewer than 151 games in a season.

And most appear to at least 100 games every year, if not all 162.

