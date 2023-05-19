Cam “Clutch” Gallagher comes through for Guardians

It took a while, but a starting catcher finally has a hit in the month of May. David Fry still leads currently rostered catchers in hits for the month with two, but neither came when he was starting behind the plate — one was a pinch-hit opportunity late in a game, and another came as a third baseman.

Between Gallagher and Fry’s offensive outbursts lately, the 18-day total for all three catchers is ... *drumroll* ... 3-for-58 with 27 strikeouts (21 of which are Mike Zunino).

Guardians 3, White Sox 1

Logan Allen was excellent last night, despite giving up a handful of hits. He induced 12 swings and misses, mostly from his four-seamer and sweeping slider. The one issue he seemed to have was his change, especially early in the game, was that it caught way too much of the plate and didn’t have the spin or movement it typically does. He didn’t get punished for it much, but two of his seven hits allowed came off of changeups down in the zone that were blasted back at 100-plus mph.

And, of course, the star of the show yesterday was Gallagher, who had a clutch hit late and struck out twice. Thanks to that one hit, the Guardians were able to win despite being outhit, 8-7.

Today’s baseball: @ Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (RHP Cal Quantrill vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco)

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians rookie makes adjustment, burns Chicago ace for two extra-base hits | Cleveland

Don’t worry, I didn’t forget to mention the solid game that Gabriel Arias had yesterday. CleCom has a good write-up of it here, including what he had to say about adjustments he’s making at the big-league level.

Rookies, returning vets and a logjam: Guardians have upcoming starting rotation decisions | Akron Beacon Journal

Some tough decisions are going to have to be made about the rotation soon with Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale returning from the injured list and Gavin Williams potentially making his case as the season progresses.

The Francisco Lindor trade, revisited: How the Mets, Guardians and players have fared | The Athletic ($$$)

Seems like a good time to revisit this trade with the weekend series in Queens.

Around the league