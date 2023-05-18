 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Guardians at risk of being swept by White Sox

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Matt Lyons
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

If you’re a struggling team or player looking to get hot, search no further than the Cleveland Guardians. They will lower your ERA, they will raise your win percentage, they will probably do your laundry if you ask nicely enough. Schedule your upcoming series today while supplies last.

Guardians 2, White Sox 7

Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap | MLB Recap
A whole lot of thrown bats, somber handshakes, and dejected walks off the field last night as the Guardians fell, 7-2, to the White Sox. They face the possibility of a sweep tonight and they could soon find themselves fighting to stay out of the AL Central basement.

Today’s baseball: @ CHI, 2:10 p.m. ET (LHP Logan Allen vs. RHP Dylan Cease)

